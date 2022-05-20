Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather; Wind advisory for some areas through 7 p.m.

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A wind advisory is in effect for parts of the Chicago area through 7 p.m., with gusts of up to 45 mph expected.

cbsn-2022-11.png
CBS

The wind advisory covers Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, and eastern Will counties in Illinois; and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

According to the National Weather Service, southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 45 mph.

The winds could cause tree limbs to fall down, causing power outages in some areas.

Drivers should use extra caution on the roads, especially if driving a high-profile vehicle.

People also should secure loose objects left outdoors.

futurecast-with-panel-4km-adi-4.png
CBS

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., a cold front will cross the Chicago area, shifting the winds to a cooler, northwesterly flow.

next-24-hours-pop-graph.png
CBS

Showers follow the front and increase in coverage overnight with downpours and thunderstorms at times. 

futurecast-precip-accum-euro-adi.png
CBS

Passing showers dominate the Saturday pattern. Healthy rain amounts of 1" to 2" possible.  

weekend-forecast-3.png
CBS

We dry out Sunday, and temperatures will be cooler than normal for the next seven days.  

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-16.png
CBS

TONIGHT: SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. LOW 58.

SATURDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. COOLER. HIGH 62.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 63.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 20, 2022 / 3:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

