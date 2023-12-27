Chicago First Alert Weather: Wet weather returns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies for the rest of the day, but we'll remain mainly dry.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, winds will turn northeasterly and windy with gusts around 20 mph Wednesday night.

Rain chances will increase toward sunrise Thursday, with a rain/snow mix possible through midday. Precipitation turns to mainly rain for most areas by early Thursday afternoon as temps climb above freezing. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s.

Lingering showers will be possible through Friday with highs in the low 40s. Mainly dry this weekend with highs in the low 40s on Saturday, then colder for Sunday with highs in the mid-30s.

There's a slight chance for snow flurries for Sunday night into the pre-dawn hours of New Year's Day.

Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will remain in the 30s through most of next week.

Tonight: Cloudy, light rain possible after midnight. Low 35.

Thursday: Rain/snow mix in the morning, showers in the afternoon. High 41.

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers mainly in the morning. High 43.

