Chicago First Alert Weather: Very cold, but warmer weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will struggle Friday despite the sunshine as Arctic air stays parked over our region. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the bitter cold air mass moves out Friday night as a milder, southwest wind flow develops for Saturday. 

Highs this weekend and beyond will be above average, as 32 degrees is our normal daytime high.

CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 11:30 AM

