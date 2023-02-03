Chicago First Alert Weather: Very cold, but warmer weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: A little warmer this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will struggle Friday despite the sunshine as Arctic air stays parked over our region.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the bitter cold air mass moves out Friday night as a milder, southwest wind flow develops for Saturday.

Highs this weekend and beyond will be above average, as 32 degrees is our normal daytime high.

