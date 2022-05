CHICAGO (CBS)-- After a cool and rainy start to the day, a warmup is ahead.

Rain lingers through the morning, but tapers off later in the day.

Cool and rainy start to Friday @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GxAHLuC2bi — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) May 27, 2022

Saturday will be a warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Temperatures are warming up into Sunday to the 80s and by Memorial Day in the lower 90s.