Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm, windy evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Windy & warm this evening with a very small chance of an isolated storm well south of I-80.

Otherwise, the gusty southwest flow will carry temperatures tomorrow into the middle 80s. A strong cold front will pass late afternoon, opening the door for much cooler weather this weekend.

Storm Prediction Center has downgraded our severe threat to a "marginal" (level 1) risk for tomorrow.

We expect 2 rounds of rain tomorrow... the first during the morning rush with a 30% chance for showers & storms. After the morning activity shifts east, the atmosphere will be "capped" much of the early afternoon, holding off storms from forming.

The front will pass our area late afternoon (5-6 pm or so)... rain will follow the frontal passage and linger through the evening and night.

TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 69.

FRIDAY: BREEZY & WARM. STORM CHANCE. HIGH 86.

SATURDAY: RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 63.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & COOL. HIGH ONLY 58.

