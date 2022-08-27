Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and summerlike, but a chance of storms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm and summerlike! That's what to expect in the Chicago area through early next week. Then a few showers and storms are possible on Sunday.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy.
Expect Sunday to be partly cloudy and warm. There is a chance of storms. High temperatures will reach 87 degrees.
Showers and storms are possible into Monday.
Temperatures will cool by the end of next week.
