Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and summerlike, but a chance of storms

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm and summerlike! That's what to expect in the Chicago area through early next week. Then a few showers and storms are possible on Sunday. 

Saturday night will be partly cloudy. 

Expect Sunday to be partly cloudy and warm. There is a chance of storms. High temperatures will reach 87 degrees. 

highs-tomorrow-adi-29.png
daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-42.png

Showers and storms are possible into Monday.

Temperatures will cool by the end of next week. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-13.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 4:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.