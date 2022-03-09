Chicago First Alert Weather: next snow chance Thursday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High pressure is the reason for our sunny skies today. This is also a dry air mass overhead.

When the next front crosses our area tomorrow morning, we only expect extra clouds and a northwesterly wind shift with the frontal passage.

Our next snow chance arrives after dark Thursday into the night. Right now the system is not looking very impressive, with only minor amounts of snow expected by Friday morning.

Arctic air invades for the start of the weekend. Saturday wind chills will be in the single digits and lower teens. Milder air moves in starting Sunday and into next week.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday. Spring forward Sunday 2AM!

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 28.

WEDNESDAY: AM CLOUDS. PM SUN. HIGH 42.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY SKIES. SNOW SHOWER CHANCE LATE DAY. BETTER CHANCE AT NIGHT. HIGH 34.