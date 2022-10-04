Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Tuesday to bring sunny skies and low 70s

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s in Chicago, but in the mid 30s in the western suburbs and for parts of Northwest Indiana.

Sunny skies and beautiful for Tuesday with highs in the low 70. The coolest spots on Tuesday will be near the lakeshore where temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny and nice for Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

A front arrives Thursday with a chance for showers and cooler air. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Much cooler for Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Friday night will be cold with lows in the 30s including freezing temperatures for areas outside of Chicago.

Cool this weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 48°

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High 72°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76°

Fall Foliage Report:

This week Lake County will see near peak fall foliage. Chicago will be experiencing patchy fall foliage, while minimal leaf change is expected for areas to the south. Peak fall foliage for Chicago is expected around the week of October 24th.

