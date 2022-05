CHICAGO (CBS)-- Storms are approaching the Chicago area.

Thursday will be a warm and muggy day with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Strong storms possible again across Chicago. Get an updated look at the timeline on @cbschicago. We are on the air until 7 am ⛈ pic.twitter.com/U6sRD9O5L3 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) May 26, 2022

Storms move in Thursday afternoon with strong winds.

Temperatures will be in the 60s on Friday with windy conditions.

The holiday weekend bring a warmup with temperatures climbing into the 80s and 90s.