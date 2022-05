Chicago First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Storm chances are on the way.

Friday's temperatures will be in the upper 80s with windy and humid conditions.

Steamy and stormy today but then comes a drop in temps! Showery at times tomorrow then drying out Sunday ⛅️ @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zEqqkCtMcI — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) May 20, 2022

The best chance for storms will be during the afternoon and evening.

Showers linger Saturday with high temperatures in the 60s and 50s.

Clouds clear out Sunday as the sun returns.