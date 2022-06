Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler and sunny

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures on the rise the next few days.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, scattered storms develop Friday along a cold front.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 88.

