Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures rising into the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready for the best weather we have seen in Chicago in a very long time! It arrives next week.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low temperature of 44 degrees.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs near 70 on Sunday.

It will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s all of next week. Incredible!