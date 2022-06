Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 90s Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures are climbing.

Thursday will be a hot day with temperatures in the 90s and sunny skies.

Showers and thunderstorm chances return Friday with temperatures in the 80s.

Dry conditions Saturday and Sunday with the next chance for rain on Monday.