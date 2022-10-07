Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 50s Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A noticeably cooler and breezy day is ahead.

Friday's temperatures will be in the low 50s with morning showers clearing.

A chilly weekend begins with a Frost Advisory posted for DuPage, northern Cook, and southern Cook counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. A freeze Watch will be issued across the rest of the area as a light freeze is possible with lows in the 20s.

Sunny skies Saturday with temperatures starting in the 50s.

Crisp and clear start for the Chicago Marathon in the 40s, milder in the afternoon in the 60s.