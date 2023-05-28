Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures continue to warm

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures continue to warm up in the Chicago area, but more clouds are filtering into the forecast. 

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of 55 degrees. 

Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 77 degrees but cooler temperatures lakeside. 

Temperatures in the 80s return for most of next week, but rain chances look very slim. The Chicago area will likely end May with the second driest May on record. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 2:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

