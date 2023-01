Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns, more snow on the way

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sunshine returns Monday ahead of snow arriving soon.

Monday's temperatures will be in the 30s.

Tuesday will be milder ahead of another round of snow later into Wednesday.

The later half of the week will be colder with highs in the 20s and low teens.