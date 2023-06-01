Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep sunscreen handy

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the sunscreen handy
Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the sunscreen handy 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers and storms Thursday afternoon, but rain chances decrease after 6:00 p.m. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, highs this afternoon will once again be near 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies Thursday evening, then mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Mainly dry, mostly sunny and hot for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. A lake breeze will keep temperatures near the lake in the low 80s.

Mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday, then low 80s on Sunday.

Turning a bit cooler next week with highs in the 70s Tuesday to Thursday. 

THIS AFTERNOON: A 30% chance for showers and storms. High 89°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly clear overnight. Low 65°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 88°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 87°

