Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm conditions expected this week

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies and nice conditions are expected Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 60s, with mid 50s in the western suburbs.

Mostly sunny and very nice for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. With a northeast wind, temperatures will be a bit cooler near the lake.

Mostly sunny skies continue for Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Warmer for Friday with increasing clouds late in the day. A shower is possible Friday afternoon and night.

Scattered showers are likely Saturday through Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Widely scattered showers and storms will also be possible Monday, with lingering shower chances into Sunday. Rainfall amounts over the next 7 days could exceed an inch in some spots.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and dry. Low 64°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice. High 79°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 82°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 6:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

