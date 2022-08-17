Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny side up

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak disturbance to our north may squeeze out a brief sprinkle well west of I-355 this afternoon.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be better chance near Rockford. 

Otherwise, expect fair and quiet weather to close the workweek. 

An active weather pattern takes shape this weekend with passing shower & storm chances both Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 61.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hight 83.

FRIDAY: Late day clouds increase. High 85.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 1:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

