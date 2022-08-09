Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny days ahead

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Nothing but blue skies
Chicago First Alert Weather: Nothing but blue skies 02:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies and cool tonight. Lows will range from low 60s in the city to low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, high pressure over the area will make for a sunny and dry Wednesday. 

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A front will pass through the area on Thursday. A spotty shower is possible, but most of the area will be dry.

Mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Low 80s this weekend with a chance for showers late Saturday through Sunday.  Less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected. 

TONIGHT: Clear skies, dry and cool. Low 61°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High 84°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 4:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

