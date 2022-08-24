Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny day, rain on the way

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another sunny day before we see a change in the weather.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s.

A cold front moves into the area, promising rain by Thursday morning. Thunderstorms are also possible, with the greatest chance in the afternoon hours.   

Friday will be dry with temperatures in the upper 70s. 

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 4:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

