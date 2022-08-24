Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny day, rain on the way
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another sunny day before we see a change in the weather.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s.
A cold front moves into the area, promising rain by Thursday morning. Thunderstorms are also possible, with the greatest chance in the afternoon hours.
Friday will be dry with temperatures in the upper 70s.
