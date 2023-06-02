Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and summery warm weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot and sunny start to the weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot and sunny start to the weekend 02:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight Friday night, due to increased ozone pollution. 

The air quality is expected to be in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category; meaning people with medical conditions such as heart and lung disease or diabetes, older adults, and children could suffer health issues when engaging in outdoor activities. 

4-panel-daypart-afternoon-and-evening.png

It will be mostly sunny and hot for Friday, with highs near 90 degrees. A lake breeze will keep lakeside locations cooler, in the upper 70s and low 80s. 

Most locations will remain dry, although a spotty shower in the far western suburbs in possible. Temperatures will cool quickly for lakeside locations Friday evening, with temperatures in the upper 50s by 11 p.m.

lows-tonight-adi-21.png
CBS

Morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon for both Saturday and Sunday. 

highs-tomorrow-adi-20.png
CBS

Highs will be in the mid 80s, with cooler conditions near the lake.

sunday-1.png
CBS

A front arrives on Monday allowing for a chance of isolated showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s on Monday, then in the low 70s for Tuesday through Thursday.

7-day-forecast-pm-1.png
CBS

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90°, but 70s and 80s near the lake.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 64°.

SATURDAY: Sunny afternoon. High 87°, upper 70s near the lake.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 84°, mid to upper 70s near the lake.

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 11:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.