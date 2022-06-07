Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny afternoon ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sunshine returns.

Cooler morning with showers coming to an end @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ifve2qNn5d — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 7, 2022

Tuesday's temperatures will in the low 70s and high 60s with clouds early in the day and afternoon sunshine.

Cool tonight as more clouds build with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Showers return late Wednesday morning and last through much of the afternoon.

Clear conditions arrive on Thursday and rain again on Friday.