Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny afternoon ahead

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sunshine returns. 

Tuesday's temperatures will in the low 70s and high 60s with clouds early in the day and afternoon sunshine. 

Cool tonight as more clouds build with temperatures falling into the 50s.  

 Showers return late Wednesday morning and last through much of the afternoon.   

Clear conditions arrive on Thursday and rain again on Friday. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 5:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

