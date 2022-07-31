Chicago First Alert Weather: Summer weather continues with slight chance of rain
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer weather continues in the Chicago area with Monday bringing a slight chance of rain. Heat returns next week.
Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 64 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees.
There is a chance of a few scattered storms on Monday, and Wednesday will bring temperatures into themid to upper 90s.
