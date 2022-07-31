Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Summer weather continues with slight chance of rain

By Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer weather continues in the Chicago area with Monday bringing a slight chance of rain. Heat returns next week. 

Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 64 degrees. 

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees. 

There is a chance of a few scattered storms on Monday, and Wednesday will bring temperatures into themid to upper 90s. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 8:59 PM

