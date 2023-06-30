Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chances Saturday afternoon, widespread showers Sunday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some rain this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the low 70s.

Scattered showers are possible after midnight.

Saturday will start off with a chance for showers, then storm chances increase in the afternoon thanks to daytime heating. A few heavy downpours will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will feature widespread showers, but thanks to a cooler wind off the lake, the storm chance will be smaller than Saturday. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50" to 0.75" this weekend, with isolated amounts of as high as 1".

It will be mainly dry and warmer on Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

It will be hotter on Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s for the 4th of July. Storm chances return by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers after midnight. Low 71°

SATURDAY: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few heavy downpours possible. High 84°

SUNDAY: A 60% chance for showers. A few storms are possible High 74°