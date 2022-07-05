Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Steamy & Stormy

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hotter day in the 90s but with humidity will be oppressive. 

A Heat Advisory goes into effect with heat index values over 100°+. More storms erupt later in the evening, a few of which could be strong to severe. Hail and wind are the main threats. Rounds of storms hold through Friday. 

TODAY: HOT AND HUMID. FEELS LIKE 100+ High: 96

TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS Low: 71

TOMORROW: LAKE BREEZE. STILL UNSETTLED High: 84

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 5:12 AM

