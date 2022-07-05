Chicago First Alert Weather: Steamy & Stormy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hotter day in the 90s but with humidity will be oppressive.
A Heat Advisory goes into effect with heat index values over 100°+. More storms erupt later in the evening, a few of which could be strong to severe. Hail and wind are the main threats. Rounds of storms hold through Friday.
TODAY: HOT AND HUMID. FEELS LIKE 100+ High: 96
TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS Low: 71
TOMORROW: LAKE BREEZE. STILL UNSETTLED High: 84
