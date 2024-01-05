Chicago First Alert Weather: Snowy weekend ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another quiet day before a snowy weekend.
Friday's temperatures will be in the upper 30s with cloudy skies.
Snow develops late Friday night into Saturday. Most of the snow is expected to all early Saturday with some drizzle mixed by the afternoon.
The total snow accumulation is expected to be a dusting to a half inch.
Flurries and scattered snow showers continue into Sunday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.