Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snowy weekend ahead

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: flurries Friday
Chicago First Alert Weather: flurries Friday 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another quiet day before a snowy weekend. 

Friday's temperatures will be in the upper 30s with cloudy skies. 

60dde6d8-3e63-40a3-ae5a-074a1fa7d968.png

Snow develops late Friday night into Saturday. Most of the snow is expected to all early Saturday with some drizzle mixed by the afternoon. 

8eda1b59-dc51-49a6-bab9-de6d80021685.png

The total snow accumulation is expected to be a dusting to a half inch. 

630c63a6-800f-4d32-a08b-50da1e727633.png

Flurries and scattered snow showers continue into Sunday. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 6:12 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.