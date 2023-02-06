Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: passing showers

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: Easy breezy
Chicago First Alert Weather: Easy breezy 02:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty winds and passing showers are in the overnight forecast, especially between 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain should be gone by the morning rush. We'll start Tuesday with clouds but late day clearing takes place. 

Highest precipitation chance this week is Wednesday night through Thursday with rain likely. Temperatures all week will run above average.

TONIGHT: BREEZY & WET AT TIMES. RISING TEMPERATURES.

TUESDAY: A CLOUDY START. SOME LATE DAY SUN. HIGH 41.

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. HIGH 43.

