Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers linger Sunday but clearer skies ahead

By Robb Ellis

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers will linger Sunday evening in the Chicago area. A few "cold air funnels" may also be possible, but they are not cause for alarm. The forecast heats up and dries out the rest of the week. 

Sunday night will bring clearing skies and a low temperature of 70 degrees. 

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a highs of 88 degrees. 

High temperatures will reach near 90 all week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy the entire week. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 11:26 PM

