Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers and storms on and off this weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Umbrellas needed for the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Turning mostly cloudy this evening with a slight chance for rain. Scattered showers increase after midnight with a rumble of thunder possible. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Showers and storms will be likely on Saturday. A few storms could be strong, producing gusty winds and small hail. Cloud-to-ground lightning will also be a threat for your weekend plans.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s. Lingering showers are expected for Saturday night.

Rain chances decrease a bit for Sunday, but still scattered showers are in the forecast for the afternoon. Some sunshine will warm highs to the mid 70s.

For the weekend, rainfall amounts could exceed one inch in several spots, especially for areas near and south of I-80.

Drying out Monday with highs near 80°. Rain chances return by late next workweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers after midnight. Low 67°

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms likely. A few storms could be strong. High 77°

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A few showers. High 76°

