Chicago First Alert Weather: Severe weather coming on Wednesday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Calm before the storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nice tonight with clearing skies and temperatures cooling to the upper 30s and low 40s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be breezy and mild for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. A lake breeze in the afternoon will keep temperatures in the low 60s near the lake.

An isolated shower or storm is possible on Tuesday, but mainly near or just after sunset.

A Weather Alert has been posted for Wednesday when the day will start out with scattered showers and isolated storms.

Thunderstorm chances increase by late in the day, with a severe weather threat for Wednesday evening. Damaging winds are the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Storm chances continue into Wednesday night. The area is under a slight to enhanced severe weather risk.

Very windy and cooler on Thursday with highs in the low 50s and wind gusts topping 40 miles per hour. Cool weather patter for the end of the week, with rain chances by late in the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cool. Low 40°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. An isolated shower or storm is possible. High 68°

WEDNESDAY: Strong to severe storms possible in the late afternoon & evening. High 71°