Chicago First Alert Weather: Severe storms Saturday, highs in the 60s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy rain tonight with lows in the low 50s. A Weather Alert will be in place for Saturday due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.

CBS 2

CBS 2

CBS 2

CBS 2

Storm Timeline for Saturday-

7 a.m. to Noon: Scattered showers and isolated storms. A few moderate downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible.

CBS 2

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Thunderstorms are likely, some could be severe. A severe threat for the City of Chicago will be greatest between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

CBS 2

Thunderstorms that do develop on Saturday afternoon could produce damaging winds and large hail. A couple of isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

CBS 2

8 p.m. to Midnight: Lingering showers and storms, but the severe weather threat will decrease after sunset.

Breezy and cooler for Sunday with highs in the 50s. Chances for showers and storms return on Tuesday, then cooler for the middle and end of next week.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy light rain. Low 54°

SATURDAY: Morning showers, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A few storms could be severe. High 68°

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High 56°

CBS 2