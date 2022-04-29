Chicago First Alert Weather: Seasonal high temps, severe storms over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers increase after midnight with moderate rain at times. Storm Prediction Center has our ADI under a "slight" risk (level 2) for severe storms late-day Saturday. We still expect 2 rounds of rain tomorrow.

CBS 2

CBS 2

CBS 2

Between 9 a.m. and noon expect downpours, gusty winds, and thunder at times.

CBS 2

A severe threat is with the second round -- mainly after 4 p.m. as a line of gusty storms moves through our area.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Low 54.

SATURDAY: Morning downpours. Early afternoon break. Then strong storm threat after 4 p.m. High 68. Gusty southeast winds.

SUNDAY: Early morning leftover shower. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High 59.

CBS 2