Chicago First Alert Weather: Seasonably cool and dry through the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool and dry conditions dominate through the next week in the Chicago area, with high temperatures running a few degrees below average.

Cool north and northeast winds will keep the waves high on Lake Michigan on Wednesday, with a rip current risk through sunset.

Skies will clear tonight with patchy frost across the inland areas.

Dry, high pressure dominates our weather pattern right through the weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT: FAIR & CHILLY. LOW 43.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 65.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 66.

