Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Seasonably cool and dry through the weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and cool
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and cool 02:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool and dry conditions dominate through the next week in the Chicago area, with high temperatures running a few degrees below average.

Cool north and northeast winds will keep the waves high on Lake Michigan on Wednesday, with a rip current risk through sunset. 

lows-tonight-adi-1.png
CBS

Skies will clear tonight with patchy frost across the inland areas. 

Dry, high pressure dominates our weather pattern right through the weekend and into next week.

highs-tomorrow-adi-1.png
CBS

TONIGHT: FAIR & CHILLY. LOW 43. 

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 65.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 66.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-3.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 2:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.