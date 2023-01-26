Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow persists overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered areas of mainly light snow will persist overnight.
A few slick spots will be possible overnight into Thursday morning. Minimal additional accumulations are expected, with less than a half inch for most locations.
The exception is for parts of Northwest Indiana, where 2 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible due to lake effect. La Porte County could measure an additional 3 inches of snow through late Thursday.
Lows Wednesday night will be in the low 30s.
Scattered snow showers remain in the forecast for Thursday, including during the morning commute. Up to an inch of additional accumulation is possible.
A few passing light snow showers are expected on Friday with highs just above freezing. Minimal accumulations are expected.
Scattered snow showers are in the forecast for much of Saturday into the early morning hours of Sunday.
A few inches of accumulation are possible over the weekend. Highs will turn colder this weekend in the 20s, then to the upper teens by Monday.
TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Light accumulations expected, with the exception of lake effect snow for parts of Northwest Indiana. Low 30°
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and breezy with scattered areas of light snow. High 32°
FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a few passing light snow showers. High 34°
