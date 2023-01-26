Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow persists overnight

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered areas of mainly light snow will persist overnight.

A few slick spots will be possible overnight into Thursday morning. Minimal additional accumulations are expected, with less than a half inch for most locations.

The exception is for parts of Northwest Indiana, where 2 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible due to lake effect. La Porte County could measure an additional 3 inches of snow through late Thursday.

Lows Wednesday night will be in the low 30s.

thu-7am.png
CBS 2

Scattered snow showers remain in the forecast for Thursday, including during the morning commute. Up to an inch of additional accumulation is possible. 

thu-4pm.png
CBS 2

A few passing light snow showers are expected on Friday with highs just above freezing. Minimal accumulations are expected.

friday-am.png
CBS 2

Scattered snow showers are in the forecast for much of Saturday into the early morning hours of Sunday. 

sat-snow.png
CBS 2

A few inches of accumulation are possible over the weekend. Highs will turn colder this weekend in the 20s, then to the upper teens by Monday.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-23.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Light accumulations expected, with the exception of lake effect snow for parts of Northwest Indiana. Low 30°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and breezy with scattered areas of light snow. High 32°

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a few passing light snow showers. High 34°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 9:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.