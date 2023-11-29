Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny skies for Wednesday afternoon with highs around 40 degrees.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be partly cloudy and not as cold Wednesday night with lows in the low 30s.

Mostly cloudy for Thursday with a gusty southwest wind. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, with even a few 50-degree temperatures south of Chicago.

A cold rain is likely for Friday morning. Could be cold enough for some wet snow to be mixed with rain, but mainly for areas northwest of Chicago.

Scattered rain showers continue through Friday evening, with a chance for some wet snow through the late evening. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s.

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.30" to 0.50", with lighter amounts near this Wisconsin Stateline and higher amounts south of I-80.

Mostly cloudy this weekend with highs in the low 40s with a slight chance of rain on Sunday.

REST OF WEDNESDAY: Sunny and milder. High 40°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 30°

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 46°

FRIDAY: Cloudy with an 80% chance of rain in the morning. High 42°

