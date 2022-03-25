Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day Friday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day Friday 02:39

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is on the way. 

Friday is going to be a colder day with scattered showers and highs near 49 degrees. Rain chances increase by the afternoon.

Wind is expected to pick up throughout the day and a Wind Advisory will go into effect after 3 p.m. for areas west of Chicago. 

In combination with the wind, gusty snow showers are possible into the night with all precipitation ending by Saturday morning.  

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-14.png

Mostly sunny and still cold Sunday in the 30s.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 25, 2022 / 5:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.