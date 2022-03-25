Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is on the way.

Friday is going to be a colder day with scattered showers and highs near 49 degrees. Rain chances increase by the afternoon.

Several dry hours before ANOTHER wave of showers by afternoon. Temps hold in the 40s again @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/1Hg5ivBbxH — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) March 25, 2022

Wind is expected to pick up throughout the day and a Wind Advisory will go into effect after 3 p.m. for areas west of Chicago.

In combination with the wind, gusty snow showers are possible into the night with all precipitation ending by Saturday morning.

Mostly sunny and still cold Sunday in the 30s.