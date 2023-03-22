Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and thunder overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers are coming Wednesday evening with thunderstorms possible early Thursday morning.

CBS 2

The low for Wednesday night is 39.

CBS 2

A wet start Thursday will slow the morning rush.

CBS 2

Drier air moves in for the afternoon hours.

CBS 2

The high for Thursday is 40.



The next system could bring late-day showers Friday. The high for Friday is 43.

CBS 2

Then, a changeover to wet snow comes Saturday morning. Minor accumulations are possible on grassy areas.

CBS 2

The next few days will feature a chilly flow off the lake.