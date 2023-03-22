Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and thunder overnight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers are coming Wednesday evening with thunderstorms possible early Thursday morning.

bar-graph-evening-forecast-pops.png
CBS 2

The low for Wednesday night is 39.

skycast-tonight.png
CBS 2

A wet start Thursday will slow the morning rush. 

next-24-hours-pop-graph-1.png
CBS 2

Drier air moves in for the afternoon hours.

skycast-tomorrow.png
CBS 2

The high for Thursday is 40.

The next system could bring late-day showers Friday. The high for Friday is 43.

3-day-large-17.png
CBS 2

Then, a changeover to wet snow comes Saturday morning. Minor accumulations are possible on grassy areas.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-30.png
CBS 2

The next few days will feature a chilly flow off the lake.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 3:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.