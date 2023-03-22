Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and thunder overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers are coming Wednesday evening with thunderstorms possible early Thursday morning.
The low for Wednesday night is 39.
A wet start Thursday will slow the morning rush.
Drier air moves in for the afternoon hours.
The high for Thursday is 40.
The next system could bring late-day showers Friday. The high for Friday is 43.
Then, a changeover to wet snow comes Saturday morning. Minor accumulations are possible on grassy areas.
The next few days will feature a chilly flow off the lake.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.