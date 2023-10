Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns, cooldown in effect

CHICAGO (CBS)-- You can expect a rainy start to the day.

Showers continue through the morning commute, with temperatures in the low 70s on Thursday.

A few lingering showers are possible in the afternoon.

Rain returns late Friday.

Cool conditions with highs in the 50s are expected for the weekend.