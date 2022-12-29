Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain late Thursday, cold front arrives Friday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain late Thursday, cold front arrives Friday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain late Thursday, cold front arrives Friday 02:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm this evening with temperatures remaining in the 50s through midnight. Overnight temperatures will fall to the low 40s. Scattered rain for late this evening through the overnight.

evening.png
CBS

A cold front moves in early Friday, so high temperatures for the day will occur during the morning hours. Plan for a Friday afternoon in the upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-2.png
CBS

Saturday will feature highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. The best chance for rain on Saturday will be during the evening hours. At midnight, expect areas of light rain and temperatures in the mid 30s as we ring in the new year.

happy-new-year.png
CBS

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the mid 40s.

weekend-forecast-6.png
CBS

Highs return to the low 50s on Monday with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Lingering rain chances and warmer on Tuesday, then falling temperatures by the middle of next week.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-12.png
CBS

TONIGHT:  Cloudy skies, breezy and mild. Showers overnight. Low 40°

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with falling temperatures. Low 40s at sunrise, then upper 30s in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain in the evening. High 40°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 4:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.