Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain late Thursday, cold front arrives Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm this evening with temperatures remaining in the 50s through midnight. Overnight temperatures will fall to the low 40s. Scattered rain for late this evening through the overnight.

CBS

A cold front moves in early Friday, so high temperatures for the day will occur during the morning hours. Plan for a Friday afternoon in the upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

CBS

Saturday will feature highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. The best chance for rain on Saturday will be during the evening hours. At midnight, expect areas of light rain and temperatures in the mid 30s as we ring in the new year.

CBS

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the mid 40s.

CBS

Highs return to the low 50s on Monday with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Lingering rain chances and warmer on Tuesday, then falling temperatures by the middle of next week.

CBS

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, breezy and mild. Showers overnight. Low 40°

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with falling temperatures. Low 40s at sunrise, then upper 30s in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain in the evening. High 40°