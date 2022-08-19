Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain is on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain is on the way for the weekend.

A slow-moving low-pressure system will be cut off from the jet stream and wobble over our region through the weekend.

CBS

CBS

A wet start is likely Saturday with downpours and thunderstorms increasing later in the afternoon.

CBS

At that time, we have a marginal risk (level 1) for strong to severe storms.

CBS

Leftover showers could also be on the way for Sunday.

CBS

TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE LATE. ISOLATED THUNDER. LOW 67.

SATURDAY: STORMS LIKELY. HIGH 77.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 76.

CBS