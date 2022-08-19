Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain is on the way

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain ahead this weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain ahead this weekend 02:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain is on the way for the weekend.

A slow-moving low-pressure system will be cut off from the jet stream and wobble over our region through the weekend.

mkay-current-surface-map.png
CBS
bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS

A wet start is likely Saturday with downpours and thunderstorms increasing later in the afternoon.

at-a-glance-tomorrow.png
CBS

At that time, we have a marginal risk (level 1) for strong to severe storms.

cbsn-2022.png
CBS

Leftover showers could also be on the way for Sunday.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE LATE. ISOLATED THUNDER. LOW 67.

SATURDAY: STORMS LIKELY. HIGH 77.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 76.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 2:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.