Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain chances develop Sunday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday night will be very pleasant under a partly cloudy sky with low temperatures in the 60s. 

Sunday starts off dry aside from a random shower. Better rain chances develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. 

Showers wrap up overnight Sunday into early Monday. Sunny and nice weather returns for the start of the new work week. 

Monday highs will be in the 70s, getting a touch cooler by Tuesday into Wednesday -- below where we should be for the month. 

Showers return by the middle of the week. 

FORECAST: 

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 61

SUNDAY: Showers develop in afternoon High: 74

MONDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 73

First published on May 14, 2022 / 9:32 PM

