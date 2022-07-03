Chicago First Alert Weather: Quiet and summerlike weekend, but storms possible late on July 4th
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conditions will be mostly quiet and summerlike through this holiday weekend with a chance of storms late Monday.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of 67 degrees.
Sunday brings partly cloudy skies and a high of 87 degrees.
July 4th will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 88 degrees. There is a chance of storms late in the day.
Those storms linger in the forecast for most of the next week.
