Chicago First Alert Weather: Quiet and summerlike weekend, but storms possible late on July 4th

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conditions will be mostly quiet and summerlike through this holiday weekend with a chance of storms late Monday.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of 67 degrees.

Sunday brings partly cloudy skies and a high of 87 degrees.

July 4th will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 88 degrees. There is a chance of storms late in the day.

Those storms linger in the forecast for most of the next week.