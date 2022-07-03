Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Quiet and summerlike weekend, but storms possible late on July 4th

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conditions will be mostly quiet and summerlike through this holiday weekend with a chance of storms late Monday. 

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of 67 degrees. 

Sunday brings partly cloudy skies and a high of 87 degrees. 

July 4th will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 88 degrees. There is a chance of storms late in the day. 

Those storms linger in the forecast for most of the next week. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 9:32 PM

