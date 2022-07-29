Chicago First Alert Weather: Plenty of sunshine this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Towering cumulus clouds could squeeze out a brief sprinkle of rain this afternoon as an upper-level disturbance drifts across northwest Illinois.

Most activity will evaporate before reaching the ground since we have dry air at the surface. Otherwise, the rest of the afternoon will feature cooler than average temperatures & breezy conditions.

High pressure settles overhead tomorrow and Sunday allowing for plenty of sunshine.

Next rain chance arrives Monday with showers and thunderstorms.

Back to the 90s by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Low 63.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 87.