Chicago First Alert Weather: Pleasant, cool temperatures ahead of warmup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pleasantly cool weather will continue in the Chicago area through midweek as temperatures warm up. Then a quick front brings a chance of rain and a drop in temperatures.

Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 41 degrees.

Expect Sunday to be mostly sunny and chilly to start the Chicago Marathon. Then conditions remain sunny and cool most of the day.

Things will slowly warm up after that, and rain returns Wednesday, followed by a cooldown.