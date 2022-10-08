Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Pleasant, cool temperatures ahead of warmup

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pleasantly cool weather will continue in the Chicago area through midweek as temperatures warm up. Then a quick front brings a chance of rain and a drop in temperatures. 

Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 41 degrees. 

Expect Sunday to be mostly sunny and chilly to start the Chicago Marathon. Then conditions remain sunny and cool most of the day. 

Things will slowly warm up after that, and rain returns Wednesday, followed by a cooldown. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 4:19 PM

