Chicago First Alert Weather: Overnight sprinkles possible, highs mid 60s

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A nice evening is ahead with temperatures in the mid-60s. Overnight a few sprinkles, or light rain showers, will be possible. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

A nice stretch of weather is ahead with highs in the 70s through the weekend. Rain chances return late this weekend and continue into the next workweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A 20% chance of rain. Low 58°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 73°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75°

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

