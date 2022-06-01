Chicago First Alert Weather: Overnight sprinkles possible, highs mid 60s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A nice evening is ahead with temperatures in the mid-60s. Overnight a few sprinkles, or light rain showers, will be possible. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
A nice stretch of weather is ahead with highs in the 70s through the weekend. Rain chances return late this weekend and continue into the next workweek.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A 20% chance of rain. Low 58°
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 73°
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75°
