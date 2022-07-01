Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning showers, cloudy afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Showers start the day.

Friday's temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers and storm chances Friday morning decrease by the afternoon. Cloudy skies linger throughout the day.

Saturday will be a warm day with cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a showers later in the day, but dry conditions continue Sunday.

Chance for afternoon storms returns on July 4th.