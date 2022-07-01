Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning showers, cloudy afternoon

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning showers, cloudy afternoon
Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning showers, cloudy afternoon 02:42

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Showers start the day. 

Friday's temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers and storm chances Friday morning decrease by the afternoon. Cloudy skies linger throughout the day. 

daypart-horizontal-3-panel-today-9.png

Saturday will be a warm day with cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a showers later in the day, but dry conditions continue Sunday.

3-day-weekend-forecast-left-1.png

Chance for afternoon storms returns on July 4th. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 6:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.