Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storm threat ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A muggy start to Monday with more storms ahead.
Temperatures will be near 90 degrees with high humidity. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms move into the area.
Storms may turn severe with damaging wind and hail as the main threats. There is a low end potential for a tornado or two.
Tuesday will bring slightly lower temperatures in the low 80s.
