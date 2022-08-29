Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storm threat ahead

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A muggy start to Monday with more storms ahead.  

Temperatures will be near 90 degrees with high humidity. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms move into the area.

Storms may turn severe with damaging wind and hail as the main threats. There is a low end potential for a tornado or two. 

Tuesday will bring slightly lower temperatures in the low 80s. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 6:24 AM

