Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and warn day for marathoners

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sunny Marathon Sunday in Chicago with temperatures reaching a high that's just a bit above the norm. The average marathoner starts around 8 a.m. and finishes about 4.5 hours later. Runners start with temps around 48. Those that finish at 12:30 p.m. or so will see temps hovering around 64.

Tonight brings the possibility of a light shower or two as a cold front drops into northern Illinois. Tomorrow is similar to today. Tuesday is in the low 70s. Wednesday sees mild temps with rain as another front plunges us into the 60-degree range on Thursday

Stats

Normal High- 66

Saturday- 58

Today- 67

Sunrise- 6:57am

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny with a high of 67.

Tonight- A few late-night sprinkles and 46.

Monday- Sunny and 68.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 6:30 AM

