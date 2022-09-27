Chicago First Alert Weather: Lakeside rain chances

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cool, northwesterly wind flow continues to keep temperatures below average. High wave action is a concern through Wednesday.

Overnight, inland areas could experience patchy frost while places along the Indiana shoreline may have lake effect rain showers. Some of those showers may drift toward the Chicago lakefront Wednesday.

Otherwise, a slow warm up heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT: PATCHY FROST INLAND & LAKEFRONT RAIN SHOWERS NORTHWEST INDIANA. LOW 44.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. LAKESIDE RAIN CHANCE. HIGH 59.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 65.

