Chicago First Alert Weather: Lakeside rain chances
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cool, northwesterly wind flow continues to keep temperatures below average. High wave action is a concern through Wednesday.
Overnight, inland areas could experience patchy frost while places along the Indiana shoreline may have lake effect rain showers. Some of those showers may drift toward the Chicago lakefront Wednesday.
Otherwise, a slow warm up heading into the weekend.
TONIGHT: PATCHY FROST INLAND & LAKEFRONT RAIN SHOWERS NORTHWEST INDIANA. LOW 44.
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. LAKESIDE RAIN CHANCE. HIGH 59.
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 65.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.